'Moxie' Star Alycia Pascual-Peña Talks Working with Amy Poehler, Afro-Latinx Representation in Hollywood
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'Moxie' premiered on Netflix on March 3, and the actress spoke to Complex about her experience landing the role as an Afro-Latina and working with Amy Poehler.Karla Rodriguez
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With #TimesUpGlobes Demanding Black Representation, the HFPA (and Hollywood) Needs Immediate Change
Celebrities such as Kerry Washington, Ava DuVernay, and Jennifer Aniston criticized HFPA's lack of Black representation ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.Karla Rodriguez
"A Very Murray Christmas" was just alright, but it was nice to see these guest stars.erich4chi
Great reads by great women.Huda Hassan