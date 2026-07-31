Amy Poehler

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Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Amy Poehler
Pop Culture

Will Arnett Shuts Down Jason Bateman’s Question About Ex-Wife Amy Poehler

Bateman asked his co-host whether he ever used the bathroom in front of his ex-wife, and Arnett was not having it.

Trey Alston45 days ago
Billie Eilish and Amy Poehler
Music

Billie Eilish Opens Up to Amy Poehler About Tourette Syndrome in Interviews

"I’m clenching my arms the entire time."

Trey Alston93 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (P
Music

Billie Eilish Explains Reasons Why She Doesn’t Want to Undergo Cosmetic Surgery

The nine-time Grammy winner opened up on Amy Poehler's podcast about embracing natural aging.

tara mahadevan94 days ago
Steve Carell close up
Pop Culture

Steve Carell Says Fans ‘Actively Hated’ ‘The Office’ Pilot

'The Office' star recalls the backlash the series received after its pilot episode.

Simone Torn134 days ago
Two images side by side: Viola Davis in a brown jacket at a SiriusXM event, and Timothee Chalamet in a white suit with sunglasses at an Oscars event.
Pop Culture

Viola Davis Praises Timothée Chalamet's 'Spirit of Excellence' as Actor: 'I Saw the Ambition in Him'

The EGOT winner was shouted out in Chalamet's oft-cited 2025 awards speech about his "pursuit of greatness."

Trace William Cowen143 days ago
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Ryan Coogler in a brown suit speaks into a microphone on stage, holding a book. He gestures with one hand, standing in front of a curtain backdrop.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Fondly Recalls Mixing Different Sodas Together at Theaters: 'I Got Involved With That'

The ‘Sinners’ filmmaker isn’t a “big soda person,” but got pulled in thanks to mixing and matching different ones at movie theaters.

Trace William Cowen191 days ago
Claire Danes
Life

Claire Danes Talks Shocking Pregnancy at 44, 'Didn't Know It Was Possible'

Claire Danes reveals she had a “meltdown” when she found out she was pregnant at 44 years old.

Helen Storms192 days ago
(L) Ryan Coogler, with glasses and a mustache in a black suit. (R) Marshawn Lynch with long dreadlocks in a two-tone suit.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Says It Was 'Impossible' to Tackle Marshawn Lynch in College

Coogler played against Lynch when they were both student athletes, and he didn't have much success tackling him.

Joe Price206 days ago
Golden Globes backdrop with a wall of pink roses and a golden trophy statue on the right.
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes Winners: Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, 'Sinners,' and More

'Marty Supreme' star Timothée Chalamet took home his first Golden Globe on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen208 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow in a black dress, with straight blonde hair, standing in front of a dark background.
Pop Culture

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Lost a Role Because of 'Conscious Uncoupling' With Chris Martin

At the time of her divorce from the Coldplay singer, she described their split as "conscious uncoupling."

Joe Price213 days ago
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(L-R) Maya Rudolph and Barack Obama.
Pop Culture

Maya Rudolph Grateful Her Barack Obama 'SNL' Sketch Never Aired: 'Thank God'

Apparently her impression of Obama wasn't as well received by the former president as she'd have liked.

Joe Price220 days ago
Amy Poehler with blonde hair is smiling, wearing a gray blazer and white shirt, gesturing with her hands against a red background.
Pop Culture

Amy Poehler Recalls Getting Into Plane Fight for Cursing Near a Baby

The comedian shared the story on her podcast, with Ana Gasteyer calling the in-flight clash unforgettable.

Mark Elibert223 days ago
(L-R) Amy Poehler, James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow.
Pop Culture

James Cameron Says Amy Poehler's Kathryn Bigelow Marriage Joke 'Went too Far'

Back in 2013, Poehler poked fun at the two directors' marriage, as well as Bigelow's award-winning 'Zero Dark Thirty.'

tara mahadevan228 days ago
Maya Hawke in a red dress with an umbrella poses at a theater event. Quentin Tarantino in a tuxedo speaks at a podium on stage.
Pop Culture

Maya Hawke Jokes Mom Uma Thurman Told Her 'Keep Your Shoes on' Before Working With Tarantino

Hawke was among the cast for Tarantino's 2019 hit 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Trace William Cowen274 days ago
Aubrey Plaza during the "Honey Don't!" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Pop Culture

Fans Praise Aubrey Plaza’s Candid Comments About Grief After Husband’s Death

The 'Parks and Recreation' star’s raw grief on Amy Poehler’s podcast moved fans to tears.

Sienna Dubois 352 days ago
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Actress Aubrey Plaza (L) and director Jeff Baena attend 'The Little Hours' premiere during day 1 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on January 19, 2017 in Park City, Utah.
Pop Culture

Aubrey Plaza Says the Grief After Husband Jeff Banea’s Death Feels Like a ‘Giant Ocean of Awfulness'

Aubrey Plaza opened up about her husband, Jeff Baena's death, sharing that the grief is a “daily struggle.”

Kris Seavers353 days ago
Split image of Dakota Johnson and Matty Healy.
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Says She Had a Dream Where Matty Healy Was a Murderer Who Turned Into Asparagus

Johnson said ex Chris Martin thought her dream would be a “really good pitch for a movie.”

Jose Martinez421 days ago
Reneé Rapp with long blonde hair in a black outfit with a deep neckline, standing in front of a purple background with wooden accents.
Music

Reneé Rapp Recalls Coming Out on ‘Saturday Night Live': ‘Pretty C*nty'

A last-minute script change in a sketch helped the "Bite Me" singer embrace her identity.

Alex Ocho435 days ago

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