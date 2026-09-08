Garin Pirnia Portrait

Garin Pirnia

Joined August 2015 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

True Detective

The Best Shows About Serial Killers

There is no limit to the stories around mass murders. From ‘Killing Eve’ to ‘True Detective,’ here are the best serial killer TV shows and docuseries to die for

Garin Pirnia2787 days ago
Narcos Season 2

Florencia Lozano On Disrupting the 'Narcos' Boys' Club

Florencia Lozano talks facing off with Pablo Escobar and telling hispanic stories on television.

Garin Pirnia3670 days ago
Phat Beach Movie Poster

The Oral History of 'Phat Beach'

Writer/Director Doug Ellin and the stars of 'Phat Beach' spill the secrets on making the greatest hip-hop beach movie of all time.

Garin Pirnia3697 days ago
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The Most Unexpected Comeback of 2016: Jonathan Taylor Thomas

He's back and might not even know it.

Garin Pirnia3724 days ago
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U Mad Bro? We're Ready for the Age of Kickass Female Superheroes

Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, and Jessica Jones are changing the way we look at complex female heroes. But there's still room to grow.

Garin Pirnia3773 days ago
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"We Have a Long Way to Go": Director Rick Famuyiwa on HBO's Charged 'Confirmation'

We talked with the 'Dope' director about HBO's Confirmation.

Garin Pirnia3809 days ago
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Reliving O.J. Simpson's Trial Through 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson'

The People vs. OJ Simpson looks at how this trial impacted us today.

Garin Pirnia3884 days ago
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Grown Man Watches 'Star Wars' for the First Time

There was a man who had never seen 'Star Wars.' Don't worry, we changed that.

Garin Pirnia3929 days ago
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All the (Bad) Feels: The Legacy of 'Leaving Las Vegas'

Looking back on the beginning of feel-bad movies.

Garin Pirnia3979 days ago
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Netflix's 'Narcos' Continues Our Obsession With the Fascinating, Despicable Pablo Escobar

Why is pop culture so into Pablo Escobar?

Garin Pirnia4040 days ago
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