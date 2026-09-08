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Latest Stories
The Best Shows About Serial Killers
There is no limit to the stories around mass murders. From ‘Killing Eve’ to ‘True Detective,’ here are the best serial killer TV shows and docuseries to die for
Florencia Lozano On Disrupting the 'Narcos' Boys' Club
Florencia Lozano talks facing off with Pablo Escobar and telling hispanic stories on television.
The Oral History of 'Phat Beach'
Writer/Director Doug Ellin and the stars of 'Phat Beach' spill the secrets on making the greatest hip-hop beach movie of all time.
The Most Unexpected Comeback of 2016: Jonathan Taylor Thomas
He's back and might not even know it.
U Mad Bro? We're Ready for the Age of Kickass Female Superheroes
Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, and Jessica Jones are changing the way we look at complex female heroes. But there's still room to grow.
"We Have a Long Way to Go": Director Rick Famuyiwa on HBO's Charged 'Confirmation'
We talked with the 'Dope' director about HBO's Confirmation.
Reliving O.J. Simpson's Trial Through 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson'
The People vs. OJ Simpson looks at how this trial impacted us today.
Grown Man Watches 'Star Wars' for the First Time
There was a man who had never seen 'Star Wars.' Don't worry, we changed that.
All the (Bad) Feels: The Legacy of 'Leaving Las Vegas'
Looking back on the beginning of feel-bad movies.
Netflix's 'Narcos' Continues Our Obsession With the Fascinating, Despicable Pablo Escobar
Why is pop culture so into Pablo Escobar?