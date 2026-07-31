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Justin Kirk, Nicholas Denton and William Fichtner attend Anne Rice's 'Talamasca: The Secret Order' Premiere
Pop Culture

AMC Pulls Plug on ‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’ After Just 6 Episodes

AMC pulls the plug on ‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’ after mixed reviews, but hints its characters may return in the Immortal Universe.

Simone Torn130 days ago
A group of business professionals having a meeting in a modern office with large windows overlooking a cityscape.
Pop Culture

Here's What Hollywood's Most Prominent CEOs Made in 2024

New data shows what blockbuster salaries the industry's power players took home.

Alex Ocho456 days ago
Walter White throws a pizza onto the roof of a suburban house, with two cars parked in the driveway.
Pop Culture

'Breaking Bad' House Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Live where Walter White conducted his (fictional) business.

Trey Alston581 days ago
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/AMC
Pop Culture

AMC Announces Strict 'No Singing' Rule for 'Wicked' Screenings

The movie theater chain has warned against 'Wicked' viewers insulting their 'don't ruin the movie' tagline.

Jaelani Turner-Williams624 days ago
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Recalls Madonna Calling Him Late at Night: 'Yeah, She Hollered'

“I had given her my number, and I remember I got a phone call really late at night. And I was like, ‘Uh, who is this?’"

Jaelani Turner-Williams857 days ago
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Two women, one in a ruffled blue dress and the other in black with reflective shades, smiling at a promotional event
Music

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's Concert Films Singlehandedly Responsible for AMC's Late 2023 Revenue Growth

The two artists released concert films that had massive opening weekends.

tara mahadevan889 days ago
Pop Culture

'Better Call Saul' Gets Shutout at Emmys, Ending Run With Zero Wins Out of 53 Nominations

'Beef,' 'The Bear,' and 'Succession' dominated Monday's awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams934 days ago
Life

AMC CEO Says He Was the Target of ‘Elaborate’ Sextortion Scheme

Adam Aron sent sexually explicit photos and texts to a Bronx con artist who was posing as a former romantic partner.

Joshua Espinoza1030 days ago
The AMC theater near Columbus Avenue is viewed on October 10, 2015 in Chicago
Pop Culture

AMC Will Base Ticket Prices Depending on Seat Location in Theatres

AMC Theatres is moving its prices to a new model that will change the cost of movie tickets depending on a viewer's seat location inside the theater.

Joe Price1278 days ago
Actor Bryan Cranston speaks with his "The Heisenberg Hat" on during a donation ceremony
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Reprising Iconic 'Breaking Bad' Character for Super Bowl Ad

The Emmy-winning actor will revive Walter White for an upcoming ad for PopCorners. You can get an early glimpse at the Super Bowl commercial here.

Joshua Espinoza1311 days ago
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Bob Odenkirk is pictured on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Bob Odenkirk Says He’ll Be ‘Wallowing the Rest of My Life’ After Bringing Saul Goodman’s Story to an End

Bob Odenkirk, who will next year return to AMC with 'Straight Man,' opens up about his plans to wallow in the wake of Saul Goodman's story ending.

Trace William Cowen1325 days ago
Bob Odenkirk is pictured on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Bob Odenkirk Wanted ‘Better Call Saul’ to Move Forward With New Actor If He Couldn’t Return After Heart Attack

In a newly released Blu-ray clip, Bob Odenkirk looks back on his on-set heart attack, revealing he would've wanted the show to go on without him.

Trace William Cowen1340 days ago
Bob Odenkirk is seen posing for cameras on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Bob Odenkirk on Difficulty of Saying Goodbye to ‘Better Call Saul’

With Monday night's episode "Saul Gone," written and directed by co-creator Peter Gould, the acclaimed series came to an end after six seasons.

Trace William Cowen1452 days ago
jean-elie-send-help
Pop Culture

Exclusive: 'Insecure' Alums Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo Debut Trailer and Premiere Date for Their New Show 'Send Help'

The coming-of-age dark comedy series from 'Insecure' alum Jean Elie and writer, Mike Gauyo, is set to premiere on AMC's ALLBLK platform on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Karla Rodriguez1499 days ago
Giancarlo Esposito appears on 'The Late Show With James Corden'
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito on Future Gus Fring Stories: 'Vince Gilligan Said to Me It Is Not Over Until It’s Over'

With just six episodes remaining in the final season of AMC’s 'Better Caul Saul,' Giancarlo Esposito teased a possible spin-off centered around his character.

Brad Callas1508 days ago
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