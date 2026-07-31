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Complex talked to 'Send Help' creators Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo to break down Fritz's emotional journey and representing the Haitian community in Season 1.Karla Rodriguez
'Better Call Saul' goes out on a high note in its series finale. Here are our thoughts on how the 'Breaking Bad' prequel has come to an end.William Goodman
Pop Culture
'Insecure' Star Jean Elie Aims to Represent the First-Generation Struggle in His New Show 'Send Help'
Jean Elie chatted with Complex about his journey, from moving to LA, learning from Issa Rae, working on 'Insecure' to now creating his own show 'Send Help.'Karla Rodriguez
Just over a month after suffering a heart attack, Bob Odenkirk confirmed on Wednesday that he's back to work on the set of AMC's 'Better Call Saul.'Brad Callas