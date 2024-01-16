'Better Call Saul' Gets Shutout at Emmys, Ending Run With Zero Wins Out of 53 Nominations

The cast and crew of Better Call Saul went home empty-handed for good after the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The show also set the record for most Emmy losses ever.

While Beef, The Bear, and Succession saw big wins during last night's awards ceremony, the Breaking Bad spinoff is now being called "the most snubbed series of all time," per Variety. Out of 53 nominations across six seasons, the AMC drama series never received an Emmy.

When the show came to an end in 2022, star Bob Odenkirk shared a thank you video on X, formerly known as Twitter, to Better Call Saul fans. "We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we weren't," he said. "We were given a chance, and hopefully, we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us."