'Better Call Saul' Gets Shutout at Emmys, Ending Run With Zero Wins Out of 53 Nominations

The cast and crew of Better Call Saul went home empty-handed for good after the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The show also set the record for most Emmy losses ever.
While Beef, The Bear, and Succession saw big wins during last night's awards ceremony, the Breaking Bad spinoff is now being called "the most snubbed series of all time," per Variety. Out of 53 nominations across six seasons, the AMC drama series never received an Emmy.
When the show came to an end in 2022, star Bob Odenkirk shared a thank you video on X, formerly known as Twitter, to Better Call Saul fans. "We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we weren't," he said. "We were given a chance, and hopefully, we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us."
The show was nominated in four categories this year, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Bob Odenkirk), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Rhea Seehorn) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for two episodes, "Point and Shoot" and "Saul Gone." The respective categories were won by Succession, Kieran Culkin (Succession), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), and the "Nobody Is Ever Missing" episode of Succession.
As Better Call Saul began in 2015, it was largely overshadowed in popularity by HBO and Netflix shows like Game of Thrones and The Crown, both of which saw numerous Emmy wins before their finales.