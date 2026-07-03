From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.R.M. Schneiderman
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From Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, here are the 10 UFC fights we want to see in 2020.Anthony J. Asencio
Floyd Mayweather says he's coming out of retirement. Here are 5 rumored Mayweather fights and their chances of happening in 2020.Adam Caparell
Beefs in the world of sports have increased in pettiness. 2018 was arguably juicier with some of the biggest names mixing it up IRL and on social media.Aaron C. Mansfield