Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev is a Russian mixed martial artist and the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion known for his dominant grappling and tactical striking. He was born on October 27, 1991, in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia. Hailing from Dagestan, Russia, he honed his skills in Combat Sambo and trains alongside former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, which shaped his methodical, pressure-heavy fighting style. Makhachev’s approach blends elite wrestling and submission expertise with precise, calculated striking, making him a leading figure in the lightweight division. His defining feature is a relentless ground control strategy that methodically breaks down opponents, paired with striking that prioritizes efficiency over flashiness. Fans return for his disciplined, technique-driven performances that exemplify the Dagestani wrestling tradition, setting him apart from the more explosive stand-up fighters in his weight class. Makhachev’s ability to integrate Sambo’s submission tactics into MMA’s evolving landscape has earned him respect as a tactician focused on sustained dominance.

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Islam Makhachev with a beard smiles at a UFC press event, seated next to a championship belt.
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Islam Makhachev Jokingly Invites Crowd to Dagestan to Celebrate for '2, 3 Years' Ahead of UFC 322

“Maybe all of you guys can come to Dagestan and we celebrate together,” Makhachev joked.

Trace William Cowen245 days ago

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