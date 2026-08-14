The 10 Most Brutal Submissions in UFC History, Ranked

The UFC, inspired by vale tudo—“anything goes”—competitions in Brazil, was built on the premise of recognizing the most superior martial art.

The promotion’s inaugural event, UFC 1: The Beginning, was organized tournament-style and featured eight competitors, with only one winner. At the end of the evening, Royce Gracie, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner, secured his victory (and the $50,000 prize) by submitting each of his opponents, all of whom outweighed him by 16-40 lbs.

Think of the submission and the kind of mental and physical sharpness it requires. For these reasons, Gracie’s first tournament victory, a rear-naked choke over savateur Gerard Geordeau less than two minutes into their match, will never lose its brilliance even after three decades, and why submission wins have always been so memorable.

On Saturday, August 15, Islam Makhachev, one of the 25 best fighters in UFC history, will defend the UFC welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in Philadelphia. Makhachev is looking to surpass Anderson Silva for the most consecutive UFC wins at 17. Seven of those victories have come by submission with Makhachev submitting opponents via D’Arce choke, arm triangle, Kimura, rear-naked choke, and armbar.

In honor of Makhachev and all the other submission specialists, these are the 10 Wildest Submissions in UFC History, Ranked.