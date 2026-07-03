Mitchell And Ness

Mitchell & Ness is a heritage sportswear brand founded in 1904 by Frank P. Mitchell and Charles M. Ness in Philadelphia, specializing in vintage athletic apparel and headwear. The brand is best known for its meticulously crafted throwback jerseys featuring authentic stitching and fabric details that replicate classic NBA, MLB, NFL, and NHL uniforms. Official licensing agreements with leagues like the NBA and MLB give Mitchell & Ness exclusive rights to produce retro collections that resonate with dedicated fans and collectors. Its relevance traces back to its role as a preserver of sports history, offering pieces that connect fans to iconic moments and players from past eras. Collectors prioritize Mitchell & Ness for its commitment to archival accuracy, such as reproducing rare jersey styles and player-specific patches. This focus on historical detail, combined with collaborations involving streetwear labels and athletes, cultivates a community that values authenticity as much as contemporary style.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Worn by superstars like Ken Griffey Jr., the Seattle Mariners alternate jerseys from 1994-96 are one of the best throwbacks of all time.
Style

The Best Throwback Jerseys of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of the World Baseball Classic, we highlighted our picks for the 25 best throwback jerseys of all time.

Mike DeStefano140 days ago
A Spider-Man-themed collaboration with Vanson Leathers was a highlight of Supreme Spring/Summer 2026.
Style

Supreme Spring/Summer 2026: Our First Impressions

From Spider-Man jackets to Box Logo caskets, Supreme’s latest season is one of its wildest yet.

Mike DeStefano144 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Global Gaming League Founder and CEO and DJ Clinton Sparks (L) and DJ Akademiks attend Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Akademiks Recounts Playboi Carti Styling Him Before They Took Picture

Ak said Carti's massive dressing room looked similar to a mall.

Jaelani Turner-Williams237 days ago
New York Knicks jersey with "Ewing" and number 33, featuring a desert cactus design.
Style

Salehe Bembury's Mitchell & Ness New York Knicks Collection: How to Buy

The designer's exclusive Knicks collaboration, featuring warm-up jackets and jerseys, is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff240 days ago
Advertisement
trae-young
Style

Trae Young Wears Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Atlanta Hawks Collab Jersey

Trae Young was seen rocking the collab jersey on Sunday night.

danbarna243 days ago
A person wearing an Iverson basketball jersey, red cap, and multiple necklaces, posing with a hand gesture.
Style

Playboi Carti’s Throwback Jerseys Are the Collab We've Been Waiting For

The rapper’s signature styling choice is now an official collab—and it just dropped on Complex.

Shinnie Park254 days ago
A collection of basketball jerseys, including a yellow Lakers jersey and a white jersey with "YVL" and "00" on it.
Style

Playboi Carti's Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Featuring Reimagined Jerseys: What to Know

Carti's unique approach to fashion collides with the world of NBA jerseys in a new, limited-edition collection.

Trace William Cowen257 days ago
Billie Eilish x Mitchell & Ness x NBA
Style

Billie Eilish Collaborating With Mitchell & Ness and the NBA Makes Perfect Sense

The 17-hat collection mixes iconic NBA logos with some of Eilish's signature branding. It's available now on Complex.

Mike DeStefano284 days ago
Billie Eilish wearing a cap, smiling, with logos and text around her.
Style

Billie Eilish's Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection: How to Shop on Complex

17 NBA teams are featured in the new collection.

Trace William Cowen289 days ago
Advertisement
Two men wearing vintage sports jerseys. Various jerseys are displayed, including a New York Knicks tank top and striped designs.
Style

10 Jerseys Worth Buying Right Now Whether You Are a Sports Fan or Not

Wear it as a fashion statement or to root for your team, it's your choice.

Shinnie Park366 days ago
A person in a blue hoodie with colorful designs, black pants, and brown shoes stands next to a light-colored chair indoors.
Style

Blackpink, Lil Yachy & More: 10 of the Most Desired Items on Complex Shop

From Lil Yachty to Blackpink, these are the trending pieces on Complex Shop that people can’t get enough of.

Shinnie Park371 days ago
A woman in a purple "BLACKPINK '16" jersey holds a basketball. A man in a white "Los Angeles" shirt and cap sits against a cityscape.
Style

BLACKPINK's Comeback Celebrated With New Fanatics and Complex Collection: How to Buy

Mitchell & Ness jerseys, hoodies, and more are featured in the new capsule.

Trace William Cowen375 days ago
A person wearing a dark hoodie with "Miracle Academy" on the front and a large "Knicks" logo on the back.
Style

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025: Here Are the Top Drops You Should Know About

Fanatics Fest NYC kicks off later this week at the Javits Center.

Complex Staff393 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App