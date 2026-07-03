Airpods

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Life

People Who Wore AirPods During FEMA's National Emergency Alert System Test Share Hilarious Reactions

AirPod users weren't safe from today's FEMA emergency alert test.

Alex Ocho1017 days ago
Delta Air Lines plane is pictured in flight
Life

Man Sentenced to 2 Years Behind Bars for Aiming Laser at Delta Plane

The Minnesota man had previously tried to argue that the dangers of so-called "laser strikes" weren't common knowledge. A judge rejected that argument.

Trace William Cowen1193 days ago
Apple logo is seen on a building in New York
Life

Here’s How People Are Reacting to Apple’s Touchscreen AirPods Case Patent

Although a patent doesn't necessarily mean anything will actually happen, Apple enthusiasts have been quick to connect this idea to the company's past.

Trace William Cowen1199 days ago
An Apple logo from the company's latest event
Life

Apple Unveils New iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at ‘Far Out’ Event

For its latest event, dubbed ‘Far Out,’ Apple livestreamed a number of well-hyped unveilings from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

Trace William Cowen1409 days ago
A pair of AirPods is pictured next to a laptop
Life

Ukrainian Man Tracks Russian Troops Using AirPods Stolen From His Home During Invasion

The man was able to use Apple's Find My feature to follow the movement of the headphones, which he says were taken from his home in Hostomel.

Trace William Cowen1549 days ago
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An image is seen from Apple's latest streaming event.
Life

Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro and More During Special ‘Unleashed’ Event

Apple’s recent 'California Streaming' event unveiled the iPhone 13 and more. With 'Unleashed,' we can expect MacBooks and other assorted treats.

Trace William Cowen1733 days ago
Product shot of Apple, Inc.s' AirPods
Life

Apple's Future AirPods Could Monitor Body Temperature, Posture, and More

Sources say Apple is exploring ways to incorporate health features into their wireless earbuds. It's unclear when—if ever—the updates will be implemented.

Joshua Espinoza1738 days ago
Screenshot of woman's homophobic rant aboard Dallas-bound flight.
Life

Video Shows Woman Going on Homophobic Rant While Being Escorted Off Plane

A woman went on a homophobic rant as she and her travel companions, which appeared to include children, were being escorted off a Dallas-bound flight.

Jose Martinez1822 days ago
AirPods Pro
Life

Airpods 3 Leak Suggests New Features Cribbed From Airpods Pro

A reported leak of Apple’s 3rd generation AirPods shows quite a few new features, including some cribbed from the more-expensive AirPods Pro model.

Alex Galbraith1970 days ago
Apple AirPods Max
Pop Culture

A Day With Apple's AirPods Max: Are They Worth the Price Tag?

Apple unveiled the newest addition to the AirPods family, the AirPods Max. Following their release, Complex reviewed the new over-ear headphones.

deborahcardoso12046 days ago
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max
Life

Apple Unveils $549 AirPods Max Headphones and People Have Thoughts

The noise-canceling over-ear offering promises a uniquely immersive sonic experience made possible through custom acoustic design and powerful H1 chips.

Trace William Cowen2047 days ago
ap
Life

Recipients of Fake Airpods for Christmas Can't Hide Disappointment

Off-brand takes on the coveted AirPods have emerged as the leading demon sabotaging the holidays this year.

Trace William Cowen2395 days ago
AirPods
Life

What It’s Like to Live With the AirPods Pro

With the AirPods Pro, Apple has upgraded its wildly popular AirPods. Following their release, Complex reviewed the new in-ear headphones.

deborahcardoso12451 days ago
apple
Life

Apple Cancels Release of AirPower Due to Hardware Issues

"After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have canceled the project."

tara mahadevan2667 days ago
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