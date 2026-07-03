Nike Air Stab

The Nike Air Stab is a performance running shoe introduced in 1988, crafted by Nike’s in-house design team. It features a bold, angular upper and a visible Air-Sole unit in the heel. Its distinctive layered overlays and sharp lines combine technical running elements with a street-ready look, marking it as an early example of Nike’s shift toward hybrid performance and lifestyle footwear. Collectors prioritize the Air Stab for its unique silhouette that foreshadowed the crossover between running shoes and streetwear culture. Its relevance traces back to the 1980s running scene, where it stood out for blending function with fashion before this became a widespread trend. The Air Stab’s influence is evident in later Nike models that embraced bold design and versatility, securing its place as a key piece in Nike’s evolution toward sneakers that serve both athletic and casual purposes.

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