Nike Air Foamposite

The Nike Air Foamposite, designed by Eric Avar and released in 1997, introduced a one-piece molded upper made from synthetic Foamposite material, creating a distinctive, sculptural look that broke away from traditional basketball sneaker designs. It also features a carbon fiber shank plate for enhanced stability and Zoom Air cushioning, combining innovative materials with performance-focused technology to support on-court agility. Collectors prioritize the Foamposite for its durable, crease-resistant upper that molds uniquely to each wearer’s foot, delivering a personalized fit rarely seen in basketball shoes. Its futuristic design and technical innovation have cemented its status within sneaker culture, especially through standout editions like the "Eggplant" and "Galaxy," which highlight the model’s appeal beyond just performance to include bold, collectible aesthetics.

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