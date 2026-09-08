deborahcardoso1
Joined June 2019 | 3 posts
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The Best Songs of 2020
This year’s most memorable music came from artists like Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert, and Cardi B. These are Complex’s picks for the 50 best songs of 2020.
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A Day With Apple's AirPods Max: Are They Worth the Price Tag?
Apple unveiled the newest addition to the AirPods family, the AirPods Max. Following their release, Complex reviewed the new over-ear headphones.
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What It’s Like to Live With the AirPods Pro
With the AirPods Pro, Apple has upgraded its wildly popular AirPods. Following their release, Complex reviewed the new in-ear headphones.
deborahcardoso12513 days ago