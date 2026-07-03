Aerial Photography

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Sarah Martinet's Amazing Photos of Iceland Were Shot Out of an Airplane Window

Photographer Sarah Martinet redefines aerial photography in a new series of images.

Alani Nelson4347 days ago
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Drones Are Taking Over Aerial Photography

Drones are being used for aerial photography more now that the technology is cheaper.

Zach Doell4440 days ago
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Artist Uses Google Earth to Weave Spectacular Aerial Tapestries of Oil Fields

Manchester-based artist Mishka Henner stitches together satellite images to create aerial views of some of the largest oil and gas fields.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4459 days ago
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Breathtaking Aerial Photographs Capture Humanity's Interaction With the Environment

American photographer Alex MacLean has spent the past 40 years leaning out of airplanes to capture these magnificent shots.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4465 days ago
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This Is What the 2014 Winter Olympics Look Like From Outer Space

Thanks to a NASA astronaut, we now have an alien's view of the Winter Olympics.

susanc4d3da54bb4533 days ago
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Joseph Ford's Incredible Aerial Photography Fashion Mash-Up

Micro and macro views form one beautiful image.

Dale Eisinger4674 days ago
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Stunning Aerial Photographs of Tulip Fields in Holland by Bruxelles5

You haven't seen beautiful until you've seen this.

Cedar Pasori4913 days ago
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More Incredible Photographs of Earth from the Landsat Satellite

Aerial photography to remind you of the beautiful planet we live on.

Cedar Pasori4945 days ago
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Michael Rhode Photographs Interiors From The Ground Up

Dizzyingly fantastic images.

Cedar Pasori5086 days ago
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Overhead Photos Of The World's Most Beautiful Beaches

From boogie boarders in Kauai to nude beaches in Australia.

Cedar Pasori5094 days ago
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The Growth Of California's Prison System In Aerial Photographs

From the state that leads the nation in new prisons.

Cedar Pasori5111 days ago
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Aerial Photographs Of The Waldo Canyon Fire In Colorado Springs

The most destructive fire in Colorado history.

Cedar Pasori5129 days ago
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Video: Attack and Release Aerial BMX Edit

When hexacopters attack.

Danny Vazquez5131 days ago
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"Aerial Nudes" Photography Series By John Crawford

A range of work that pairs nudes with urban and natural environments.

Cedar Pasori5143 days ago

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