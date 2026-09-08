Alani Nelson
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10 Places to Buy Affordable Furniture
Next time you're in the market for new furniture, check out these sites.
Interview: Artist Nicole Reber Explores the Dark Side of Paradise With Hawaiian-Themed Works
Artist Nicole Reber explores the culture of Hawaii through her tropical work.
10 Works of Art That Prove Crayola Crayons Are the Best Tool Ever
These art pieces prove that your childhood drawing instrument has a ton of potential.
Bryce Wolkowitz Gallery Hosts Brooklyn Artist José Parlá's Second Solo Exhibition
José Parlá will host his second solo exhibition at Bryce Wolkowitz Gallery.
Artist INSA Creates an Interactive Light Wall in Shanghai, Complete With GIFs
Street artist INSA works on an interactive light wall installation in Shanghai.
Sarah Martinet's Amazing Photos of Iceland Were Shot Out of an Airplane Window
Photographer Sarah Martinet redefines aerial photography in a new series of images.
Shepard Fairey Completes a New Mural on the Bowery in New York
Shepard Fairey teams up with the L.I.S.A. Project to create a mural in Lower Manhattan.
POW! WOW! Hawaii Partners Up with 123Klan for Their First Artist Series
POW! WOW! Hawaii and 123Klan join forces in a pioneering Artist Series.
The Best Artist-Designed Back to School Objects You Can Buy
These are items designed by visual artists that will make you look good on your way back to school.
The Worst Accidents That Have Taken Place in Museums and Galleries
These art mishaps have resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.
Everyday Objects That You Can Hack to Make Life Easier
These common-place objects can be hacked to make your life easier.
Take a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Awesome Street Art in Urban Nation's "Project M/5"
Henrik Havens photos give us a behind the scenes look at Urban Nation's "Project M/5."
A Brief History of Terry Richardson Being the Absolute Worst
Terry Richardson may be the most controversial photographer of all time, and these are some of his most questionable antics.
The Best Floating Designs for the Summer
Keep your head above water this summer with these cool pool essentials.
Shepard Fairey, Cleon Peterson, POSE, RETNA, and WK Interact Put Up Colorful Murals in Chicago For "The Provocateurs"
Artist included in "The Provocateurs" exhibition banded together to paint the streets of Chicago.
Artist E.L.K. Brings His Stencils Depicting Refugee Camps in Lebanon to StolenSpace Gallery
This is a news post about Luke Cornish's works of art that relfect his time spent in refegue camps in Lebanon.
Artist Paints Iconic Album Covers Onto Empty Cigarette Packs
This artist used an unconventional canvas to commemorate the best album covers of all time.
20 Items for Your Home Under $100 That Will Distract People From Your Gross Apartment
These awesomely designed items will take any apartment to the next level.