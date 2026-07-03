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From 'Resident Evil' to 'Mortal Kombat' to 'Sonic' to 'Detective Pikachu,' here are the best video game movies to watch before 'The Super Mario Bros. MovieKevin Wong
Does the anticipated 'Gotham Knights' live up to its hype as a successor to the 'Arkham' games? We take a look at the newest Batman game from Warner Bros.Kevin Wong
The best PlayStation 2 games of all time, including classic video games such as 'Tony Hawk', 'Resident Evil 4', 'NBA Street Vol. 2', 'Grand Theft Auto', & more.Complex
New month, means a new batch of games, including 'Splatoon 3' and 'FIFA 23.' Here is your video game releases and news roundup for September 2022.Kevin Wong