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Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
Pop Culture

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for August 2022

What are the biggest video game releases in August 2022? Here's our list of all the must-have video games and video game news for this month.

Kevin Wong1446 days ago
Stray and 10 Anticipated 2022 Games
Pop Culture

‘Stray’ and the 10 Most Anticipated Video Games for the Rest of 2022

With the highly anticipated ‘Stray’ arriving in mid-July, we chose the other must-have video games that are scheduled to arrive later this year.

Kevin Wong1459 days ago
Healthy Sexual ComplexLand LGBTQ The District
Pop Culture

ComplexLand 3.0 Brings LGBTQ Businesses to ‘The District’

At ComplexLand 3.0. five LGBTQ artists will give attendees an opportunity to explore The District, a designated location where artists will be celebrated.

Brandon Constantine1514 days ago
A screenshot of an ad for Jurassic World: Dominion
Sports

Raptors' Scottie Barnes and Jeff Goldblum Star in New Jurassic Park Ad

In an ad for upcoming flick Jurassic World: Dominion, Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes and Jeff Goldblum revisit the team's namesake with the help of some friends.

Sydney Brasil1550 days ago
Model wearing items from the TAIKAN 010 collection.
Style

TAIKAN’s New Collection 010 Is Inspired By Its Hometown of Vancouver

Vancover streetwear brand TAIKAN have dropped their 010 collection for the Spring 2022 season, continuing the expansion of items and accessories offered.

Josh Walker1573 days ago
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The Weeknd 'Dawn FM' album
Pop Culture

The Weeknd Announces Cameo on ‘The Simpsons'

The Weeknd revealed that he is set to play Orion Hughes on The Simpsons. The episode, called "Bart the Cool Kid," will premiere on March 20.

Sydney Brasil1593 days ago
Monsters destroying Toronto in Dawn of the Monsters
Pop Culture

New Video Game ‘Dawn of the Monsters’ Lets You Go HAM on Downtown Toronto

In the new video game Dawn of the Monsters, users get to play as giant monsters destroying every piece of downtown Toronto, including TTC streetcars.

Rick Mele1670 days ago
A screenshot from the latest trailer for 'Halo Infite' from Microsoft Game Studios and 343 Industries.
Pop Culture

Watch Newly Unveiled ‘Halo Infinite’ Campaign Footage

Ahead of its release this holiday season, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have unveiled an extensive look at campaign footage from 'Halo Infinite.'

Joe Price1727 days ago
Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in a screenshot from the 'Uncharted' movie trailer.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Star in First 'Uncharted' Trailer

The 'Uncharted' film is finally due to arrive in February, and ahead of its release, PlayStation Productions has unleashed the first trailer. 

Joe Price1731 days ago
The Sony PlayStation logo is displayed during the 'Paris Games Week.'
Pop Culture

'Marvel's Wolverine' and 'God of War: Ragnarok' Headline PlayStation Showcase 2021

Teasers and trailers for 'Gran Turismo 7,' 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2,' and 'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' were released during PlayStation Showcase 2021.

Jose Martinez1772 days ago
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Kitesurfers enjoy with windy conditions in Camber, East Sussex
Life

Man Dies Kitesurfing in High Winds on Florida Beach

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old grandfather Fred Salter was kitesurfing on Wednesday when strong winds flung him into a nearby building.

Xavier Hamilton1787 days ago
Omen Complexland Gaming post
Pop Culture

OMEN Gaming Experience at ComplexLand Sells out in Minutes

ComplexLand attendees scored top OMEN gaming equipment throughout the five-day digital experience, often selling out merchandise within minutes.

Brandon Constantine2041 days ago
sneaky sasquatch vancouver game developer app of the year
Pop Culture

Vancouver’s ‘Sneaky Sasquatch’ Named One of Apple’s Best Apps of 2020

“People were basically saying I am so glad that this game exists for this year, because otherwise I don’t know how we would have managed."

Rick Mele2054 days ago
Playstation 5
Pop Culture

Sony Shares Reasoning Behind Certain PS5 Games Being More Expensive

The recent announcement that many PlayStation 5 launch titles would carry a $70 price tag (instead of the long-time standard $60) raised eyebrows and hackles.

Alex Galbraith2076 days ago

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