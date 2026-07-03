Adidas Basketball Shoes

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Adidas 'Metamorphosis' Pack
Sneakers

Adidas Basketball's 'Metamorphosis' Pack Releases This Week

The Adidas 'Metamorphosis' pack includes new colorways of multiple signature shoes.

Victor Deng494 days ago
Adidas Nova Iiinfinity
Sneakers

Adidas Launches the Nova Iiinfinity

Releasing alongside the Mad Iiinfinity and Crazy Iiinfinity this week.

Zac Dubasik621 days ago
Adidas launch at NBA all-star game
Sports

Watch: Adidas Unveils Next Era at NBA All-Star Weekend “Remember The Why” Event

Adidas Basketball invited Complex Canada to its "Remember the Why" event at the NBA All-Star Game in Utah highlighting a new era of sneakers and apparel.

Louis Pavlakos1241 days ago
Man Gives Homeless Man Adidas
Sneakers

Watch This Guy Donate His Adidas to a Homeless Veteran

Man gives a homeless veteran a brand new pair of Adidas basketball sneakers off his feet.

Mike DeStefano3291 days ago
Adidas Ultra Boost Basketball Primeknit Prototype PE
Sneakers

Is Adidas Making Ultra Boost Basketball Shoes?

Prototype Adidas Ultra Boost basketball sneakers surface on eBay.

Amir Ismael3420 days ago
Advertisement
Sneakers

James Harden Would Have Worn These in the Olympics

The Crazylight Boost 2016 gets patriotic.

Riley Jones3668 days ago
Sneakers

Adidas Officially Unveils the Crazylight Boost 2016

The first basketball sneakers with full-length Boost.

Riley Jones3686 days ago
WNBA player wearing adidas sneakers
Sneakers

The Industry // Inside adidas Basketball's Exclusive WNBA Footwear Rights

For WNBA players without a shoe deal, they can either wear free adidas sneakers, or cover up any competitor logos.

Sole Collector4434 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Officially Unveils The Crazy Light 3

Today, adidas officially unveils the adizero Crazy Light 3, the lightest sneaker in basketball.

Brandon Richard4764 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App