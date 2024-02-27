A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Eggplant' Nike Air Foamposite One to the latest Adidas AE 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Feb 27, 2024
Via Nike

If you're a fan of retro basketball sneakers, you're in luck. This week, a handful of great pairs are hitting stores.


The batch is highlighted by the return of the "Eggplant" Air Foamposite One for the first time in seven years. There are also two Air Jordan 5s, a brand new "Lucky Green" colorway in women's sizing and the return of 2006's "Olive" Air Jordan 5. Looking for something new, Adidas is dropping off another solid pair of Anthony Edwards' AE 1s on Friday morning. 


Get all of the details for each sneaker below. 

Via Nike

Women's Air Jordan 5 'Lucky Green'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand channels the OG colorblocking of the Air Jordan 5 for its latest women's release. This pair mimicks the look of the "Black Tongue" 5s, but replaces the hits of Chicago Bulls red with bright green. Details like a "23" stitched on the lateral heel, 3M tongue, and lace lock all remain intact.

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Eggplant'

Via Nike

Price: $240
When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: One of the best Air Foamposite One colorways of all time makes its return this Thursday. The shiny purple "Eggplant" Foams have seen prior releases in 2009 and 2017. Some people may also remember them for famously being worn by Wale in a 2008 ad campaign for the streetwear brand LRG.

Adidas AE 1 'Best of Adi'

Via Adidas

Price: $120
When: Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.
Where: adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Anthony Edwards and Adidas continue their impressive debut with another great colorway of the AE 1. This one takes a simplistic approach with a black textile upper and perforated white overlay. Mint green branding appears on the heel and tongue. The cushioning setup in the midsole features a combination of Lightstrike and Boost technology. 

Air Jordan 5 'Olive'

Via Nike

Price: $225
When: Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Surprisingly, the "Olive" Air Jordan 5 is getting the retro treatment. First released back in 2006, the pair features a military-esque color scheme with an olive green upper and orange accents. 

