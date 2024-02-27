A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the 'Eggplant' Nike Air Foamposite One to the latest Adidas AE 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
If you're a fan of retro basketball sneakers, you're in luck. This week, a handful of great pairs are hitting stores.
The batch is highlighted by the return of the "Eggplant" Air Foamposite One for the first time in seven years. There are also two Air Jordan 5s, a brand new "Lucky Green" colorway in women's sizing and the return of 2006's "Olive" Air Jordan 5. Looking for something new, Adidas is dropping off another solid pair of Anthony Edwards' AE 1s on Friday morning.
Get all of the details for each sneaker below.
