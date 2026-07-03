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As 'Acid Rap' reaches its 10 year anniversary, Chance the Rapper reflects on the legacy and impact of the mixtape, and how the era could have led to his death.Jordan Rose
This Sunday, one of Chance’s most iconic projects, Acid Rap, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Here’s a ranking of all of the rapper’s projects.Jordan Rose
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
JP THE WAVY, who broke out with a viral hit in 2017, continues to build an undeniable presence in music and fashion nearly a decade later.Trace William Cowen