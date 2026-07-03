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Chance the Rapper Says Opening for Macklemore in Europe Was His ‘Toughest Challenge’ During ‘Acid Rap’ Era

The Chicago native has been commemorating the 10-year anniversary of his mixtape 'Acid Rap,' including in a new interview with Ebro.

tara mahadevan1051 days ago
Music

Chance the Rapper Reflects on Initially Wanting Rap Name to Be Tony Jizzle

The rapper, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, revisited the topic of his previous consideration of the rap name Tony Jizzle, a moniker his peers used to refer to him during eighth grade.

Alex Ocho1051 days ago
Chance the Rapper performs at Way out West.
Music

Chance the Rapper on 'Acid Rap’ Influencing Artists Like Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow

Chance says he gets praise to this day from artists younger than him and shouted out others from Chicago like Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Chief Keef.

Trace William Cowen1174 days ago
Chance The Rapper performs on day 2 of the 2014 Governors Ball Music Festival
Music

Chance the Rapper Says He ‘Would Have Died’ If He Hadn’t Ditched Drug-Fueled Lifestyle of ‘Acid Rap’ Era

‘Acid Rap’ is turning 10 years young. Here, Chance looks back on the unsustainable lifestyle he was leading at the time of his classic mixtape’s release.

Trace William Cowen1175 days ago
chance the rapper on the red carpet
Music

Chance the Rapper Announces Details for ‘Acid Rap’ 10th Anniversary Show in Chicago

Chance the Rapper is celebrating 10 years of his acclaimed ‘Acid Rap’ tape with a show in Chicago later this year featuring support from Saba.

Trace William Cowen1180 days ago
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Chance Breakfast Club screenshot
Music

Chance the Rapper Weighs in on Fans Who Say He ‘Fell Off’

Charlamagne asked Chance about people saying he fell off, leading the rapper to lambast listeners that "think about artists like they’re f*ckin’ Pokémon cards."

Zach Dionne1445 days ago
Chance the Rapper
Music

Chance the Rapper's 'Acid Rap' Hits No. 5 on Billboard 200 Following Streaming Debut

Chance the Rapper recently put his breakthrough mixtape 'Acid Rap' on streaming services alongside his debut project '10 Day.'

Joe Price2567 days ago
chance
Music

Chance the Rapper’s “Juice” Absent on ‘Acid Rap’ Streaming Re-Release, Replaced by Charity Message

Chance the Rapper recorded a replacement track for "Juice," with all streaming proceeds going to his nonprofit SocialWorks.

tara mahadevan2576 days ago
chance the rapper acid rap 10 day streaming
Music

Chance the Rapper's '10 Day' and 'Acid Rap' Mixtapes Are Now Available on Streaming Services

Chance is also gearing up to drop his debut album, which is now available to pre-order.

Abel Shifferaw2577 days ago

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