90s Fashion

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A person in a vibrant pink skirt performs a split on a white carpet with event logos in the background.
Style

Betsey Johnson Announces Immersive SoHo Pop-Up

The iconic designer will bring back the physical shopping experience for her die-hard fans.

Jade Gomez118 days ago
LINDA EVANGELISTA, SS98 CHRISTIAN DIOR
Style

“Extension Girl”: How Amoy Pitters Became The Hairstylist of Turn-of-the-Millennium High Fashion

From John Galliano and Naomi Campbell to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Pitters has been the Hairstylist to Book if You're In the Know

Dori Walker219 days ago
Allen Iverson Brings Back 90s Nostalgia With Guess Capsule Collection
Style

Allen Iverson Brings the ’90s Full Circle More Than 30 Years After His Iconic Guess Shoot

Decades after his iconic Guess moment, Allen Iverson brings the ’90s full circle with a new collaboration that pays homage to his original shoot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo258 days ago
Celebrity Stylist Dani Michelle is Bringing an Iconic '90s Fashion Brand into 2025
Style

Celebrity Stylist Dani Michelle Is Bringing an Iconic ’90s Fashion Brand Into 2025

The brand has recruited Dani Michelle, who styles Hollywood's biggest names, to lead the charge.

Bernadette Giacomazzo264 days ago
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From left to right, the image shows Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, and Khalid sitting on a bench, dressed casually
Style

Gap and Madhappy Team Up to Reimagine Iconic Essentials

The collection goes live on Aug. 2.

Jade Gomez718 days ago
Biggie Smalls, Puff Daddy, and Lil Kim Pose For a Photo
Style

The 90 Greatest ’90s Fashion Trends

The '90s was truly a golden era for fashion and style. From Polo shirts to Pelle Pelle leather jackets, here's the greatest '90s fashion trends of all time.

Complex1452 days ago
High School Students
Life

Michigan High School Students Recreate Famous People, Memes For Student IDs

North Farmington High School students are back at it again with some creative student IDs. This time around they've recreated the famous Cardi B meme, Jermone from "Martin," Notorious RBG, and more.

Victoria L. Johnson2864 days ago
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Style

The Only '90s Trends Still Worth Reviving

The 90s are back, but these are the only styles that deserve a comeback.

Gregory Babcock3819 days ago
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Style

JNCO Is Back Yet Again, and Bigger Than Ever—Literally

Everyone's favorite oversized denim brand JNCO is back and bigger than ever.

Tyler Watamanuk3934 days ago
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Style

The Best '90s Rap Music Video Style Trends

Everything that's retro now was new back then.

Angel Diaz3942 days ago
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Sneakers

The Life of a Soap Shoe Pro in the '90s Was as Ridiculous as You'd Think

"Girls would be like, 'Oh, how do you sneak this in?' And we're like, 'These are Soap shoes,' and they're like, 'Ah, this is so cool!'"

Riley Jones3974 days ago
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Sneakers

'White Men Can't Jump' Had More Influence on Sneaker Culture Than You Think

Billy and Sidney were the real O.G.'s.

Riley Jones3977 days ago
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Style

The Smart Business Decision Stüssy and Tommy Hilfiger Have In Common

A Tommy Hilfiger exec explains the plan behind the brand's revival—a plan decades in the making.

Gregory Babcock4006 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sony Announces Plan to Reboot 'The Craft'

The reboot will be written and directed by Leigh Janiak, the filmmaker behind the SXSW hit 'Honeymoon.'

Trace William Cowen4082 days ago
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