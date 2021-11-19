UGG and Telfar have unveiled the final offerings of its game-changing genderless collaboration for Fall/Winter 2021.

Expanding on their second capsule of cosy footwear and winter-ready loungewear, drop three blends together unexpectedness with ubiquity across a range of brand-new items, as well as reinterpreted takes on classic pieces. The Logo Mini — which arrives in either pastel pink, baby blue, or all-black — houses Telfar’s signature “TC” monogram, which has been designed using premium suede, creamy shearling, and upcycled wool.

Chestnut-coloured footwear options, inspired by Telfar’s mainline collection, arrive in the form of a slipper and driving loafer, while diamanté T-shirts, unisex boxers, and leggings are just some of the apparel pieces that round out the lineage.

Accessories arrive in the form of bucket hats in a raw-edged heather fleece, while the much-hyped shopping bag — which originally made its debut in December 2020 — returns in large, and in three new treatments: black-on-black suede and shearling, heavenly heather fleece, or an inside-out shearling variation with a suede embossed logo.

Check out the shots below and cop the final installment of the UGG x Telfar FW21 collection now from the UGG webstore.