UGG has partnered with Telfar to expand on their previous collaboration.

Both brands have now announced their joint Spring/Summer 2021 gender-inclusive collection, which goes beyond their bag collab to include footwear, apparel, and underwear. The two footwear styles include UGG’s ankle-length mini reimagined in a heather sweat material, as well as a slouchy, calf-high tall boot. Both boots feature UGG’s upcycled wool blend. The collection also consists of a black crystal, co-branded tee, and underwear that comes in black, chestnut, and heather grey.

Many have flocked to Telfar because founder Telfar Clemens has made accessibility paramount, meaning anyone can get their hands on a bag. “We have always been obsessed with ubiquity, seeing something everywhere on anyone is what makes it real for us,” Clemens told GQ.

He has also been a fan of UGG for years. “We wanted to combine the ubiquity of our bag with the ubiquity of UGG boots,” Clemens said. “It’s that simple and all about execution. Our whole MO was to try to be more UGG than UGG!”

The mini boots are priced at $250, the tall boots at $390, the tee at $110, and the underwear $27. The collection is set to drop on Telfar.net on June 14 and UGG.com and retail stores on June 21. Additional pieces will be available beginning in September 2021. Check out the collection below.

Image via Torso

Image via Torso

Image via Torso

Image via Torso

Image via Torso