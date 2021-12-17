Tyler, the Creator has shared his new visual for his Golf le Fleur* luggage set.

The playful video begins with the narrator apologizing for not being home for his son’s birthday, and instead, gifting him a suitcase that the narrator has taken around the world. After being gifted the piece of luggage by an art professor—who was hoping he’d use it for art supplies—he instead used it in his travels and in his many other endeavors as a DJ, bank robber, author, salesman, and more.

The three-piece set, passport case, luggage tag, and sticker pack were made in collaboration with Globe-Trotter, a British luggage brand that’s been in business since 1897. The company’s director of partnerships, Darius Alavi-Ellis, discussed the collaboration at length with Complex.

“What we love about the range and what’s really fun for us is that all of the items in the range are all connected aesthetically,” he said. “So like, the color of the nail polish, which came out over the last few days, is the same as the color of the corners of our suitcases. It’s also the same color of the cars in his music videos that came out during Call Me If You Get Lost. To be able to link up all of those things is really special and made the project really fun.”

Pieces from the collaboration range in price from $155 to $2,095. The luggage collection follows Tyler’s foray into home goods and beauty, with him recently releasing his new fragrance and nail polish. He also recently hosted a pop-up for his brand in Malibu, California.

“I’m more of a painter than a poet,” he told Allure in a new interview, when asked why he launched the fragrance and nail polish in store. “I’m super visual, that’s just how I get any of my points across. I’m so sick of the fucking internet, dog. I wanted my items—the sweater, perfume. I needed everything to live in its church and its world. I [needed everything to be in a certain] building, on this rack, in a specific location. I wanted a certain smell in the air, a certain song playing. I wanted my customers to get to the place in a particular way.”