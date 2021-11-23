Summer Walker has made her new romance with rapper LVRD Pharaoh extra official with some permanent ink.

The couple showed off their matching face tattoos on Instagram, each of them getting the other’s name (his actually being Larry).

“Bestfriend,” Walker wrote, alongside a video of them cuddling, soundtracked to Nefew’s song “Tattoo Tears.”

Pharaoh also posted the same photo, writing, “Eternal Love Wins.”

In another recent IG post, Walker wrote about moving on. “Moral of the story is: (if you listened to the album) learn from your mistakes, pick yourself up, heal, find happiness, and most importantly Move On.”

She continued, “It’s funny how life works...I never thought right after experiencing the lowest point in my life I’d be the happiest I ever been in my whole life. God is good.”

Walker’s latest effort Still Over It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this month, becoming her first chart-topping album and the first No. 1 R&B album by a woman on the chart in five years.

Walker and Pharaoh’s relationship is fairly new. Last month, she wrote a note about their newfound love in a since-deleted IG, post. “So grateful to have this man. he just increases my over all quality of life,” she said, per HotNewHipHop. “I’ve never had someone put me & my child first before everything. To not have to lift a finger, for someone to truly be emotionally & spiritually intelligent & invested in me. It’s new & it’s nice.”