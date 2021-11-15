Summer Walker might still be over it, but fans clearly aren’t over her.

The R&B star’s second album, Still Over It, has topped the Billboard 200 in its first week, earning 166,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., Billboard reports. This marks Walker’s first chart-topping effort, and the first No. 1 R&B album by a woman on the BB 200 in five years.

The album’s tracks—which feature Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, SZA, Omarion, and more—saw 201.1 million on-demand streams, marking the largest streaming week by an R&B album by a woman, ever. Streaming accounted for 153,000 units, while album sales made up 12,000 of the pie and TEA units resulted in 1,000 units moved.

Walker’s first album hasn’t lost much steam in the last two years either, as Over It—which topped the chart back in 2019—has remained on the Billboard 200 for over 100 weeks. Still Over It marks Summer’s third top 10 project, following the 2020 EP Life on Earth, which peaked at No. 8.

By Billboard’s genre standards, the last R&B album by a woman to hit No. 1 was Solange’s A Seat at the Table back in 2016, and the last R&B record to hit the top was After Hours by The Weeknd, which was last at No. 1 in April of 2020.

Still Over It also marks the biggest R&B album by a woman, by units moved, since Beyoncé’s Lemonade moved 202,000 units in 2016.