Designer Sheila Rashid will again turn her focus back to design with the new Heart Denim collection.

As Rashid explained in a recent statement to Complex, the COVID-19 caused a drop in the brand’s clientele, resulting in fewer orders being placed. Additionally, as was the case industry-wide, the brand wasn’t able to continue with plans for pop-ups or other forms of generating interest. With a recently announced grant, however, Rashid will be able to package and distribute handcrafted products.

Last month, Claima Stories and 99designs announced that Rashid was among those selected to receive $15,000 to grow their businesses. The grants, totaling nearly $250,000, were part of an effort to help BIPOC small business owners that were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“We plan to use it for packaging, fabric, and hiring interns to help with production,” Rashid said. “99designs has been very helpful with creating a brand new identity by designing a new logo that will go on the packaging for the next collection.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new Heart Denim collection, Rashid said the pieces are inspired by a “personal experience” that began with a good cry.

“I sketched out a simple heart on the front of a pair of jeans to remind myself the importance of self-love and the power of healing,” Rashid said, adding that this “self-love is key” message is a particularly universal one after what the world went through in 2020.

Other recipients of the Claima Stories x 99designs by Vistaprint grant include Sol Sips, VV Patachouli, Purple World Productions, Body Melt, Mariana Sheppard Studio, Classic Man Barber Shop, Game Day Sports Camp, the Medicine Collective, Lincoln Barbers, Hugh’s Hot Bowls, Jeepney NYC, and Cool Shoes Inc.