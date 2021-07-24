The Milwaukee Bucks have received exclusive varsity jackets courtesy of Saint Avenue.

The Indianapolis streetwear brand unveiled the design on Instagram this week, just days after the Bucks secured their first NBA championship title in 50 years. Saint Avenue’s creative director LaStar Jackson said his team created the pieces in collaboration with a Utah-based company that specializes in custom letter jackets.

“I would like to congratulate the Bucks on winning on the 2021 NBA Championship!” Jackson wrote. “To commemorate the win Saint Avenue teamed up with [Coleman Knitting Mills] to curate a jacket exclusive to the players.”

The jacket’s exterior features a wool body and leather sleeves, which are adorned with patches that pay homage to past and present NBA Finals. Each piece is customized with a player’s name, jersey number, and the Larry O’Brien trophy. They also have an interior tag with the names and numbers of each Bucks player.

Hypebeast reports Saint Avenue plans to sell replicas of the jacket at a later date. While we wait for more info, you can check out images of exclusive designs below.