Last month, Marcus Paul—a stylist and all-around creative who’s known for his work with Pusha-T and other artists—linked up with German eyewear brand Haffmans & Neumeister for a collection of sunglasses aimed at capturing the spirit of the future.

The collection, which first launched with Nordstrom as part of the retailer’s New Concepts: Black_Space project, has now made its way to Dover Street Market.

“It’s truly an honor to have my eyewear collaboration in Dover Street Market because they are one of the best global retailers and art purveyors for the fashion industry,” Paul said in a statement to Complex. “I’ve always been a fan of DSM and always go there to discover something new, exclusive, and limited. I’m honored that I can be part of that story.”

Photography by Charles Roussel/@charlesroussel

As Paul explained last month, the collection was designed with “the discerning nonconformist” consumer in mind, meaning the pieces were carefully crafted to stand as truly individual and wholly personalized items.

The Haffmans & Neumeister x Marcus Paul collection uses a groundbreaking method of fusing together ultra-thin stainless steel and chunky acetate, notably boasting a pinstripe detail around the rim of each frame that signals a sophisticated mounting technique.

The collection includes four styles in a variant of colorways, all starting at $589. At the time of this writing, every piece from the collection was listed as sold out on the DSM site.

Nordstrom’s Black_Space project went live at 12 select Nordstrom shops and online back in February. Paul was among five Black artists who were selected to help curate the shop, which was designed as a celebration of Black creativity in the fashion industry.