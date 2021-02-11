Starting Feb. 11, Nordstrom’s collaborative Concept 012: Black_Space project will be live at 12 select Nordstrom shops and on the luxury department chain’s official site.

The five Black artists curating the shop—which stands as a celebration of Black creativity in fashion—are designer Beth Birkett, creative director Harris Elliott, stylist Matthew Henson, stylist Marcus Paul, and fashion editor Azza Yousif.

“New Concepts @Nordstrom has always been a platform to tell brand and product stories, with the goal to try and show the interconnectivity between fashion and culture,” Sam Lobban, SVP of Designer and New Concepts at Nordstrom, said in a press release. “In line with that, we’ve always wanted to do something which would bring together a group of creatives with whom both the New Concepts team and I have built relationships with over our careers; people who we respect and appreciate for their unique and diverse perspective. Through this process we collaboratively built Concept 012: Black_Space, ultimately with the aim to celebrate Black fashion and creativity through the lens of some of the figures who are helping to shape it.”

Prices for the curated collections range from $30 to upwards of $1,600, with many brands contained in Black_Space—25, to be exact—marking their inaugural availability at Nordstrom.

Image via Nordstrom

See below for the full list of brands included in the collections:

Adeshola Makinde

Ahluwalia

Andre Walker

Andre Walker x Off-White

Armando Cabral

Art Comes First

Bephie’s Beauty Supply

Bianca Saunders

Bode

Botter

Brownstone

Bryan Jimenez

Cold Laundry

Come Back As a Flower LLC

Connor McKnight

Coral Studios

Darrell Brown

Exhibit69

Full Court Sport

Haffmans & Neumeister

Le Tings

Nicholas Daley

O-Design

Off White

Sansovino 6

Spencer Badu

Wales Bonner

Wales Bonner x Adidas

Wanda Lephoto

XULY BËT

For more info, peep the official Nordstrom page.