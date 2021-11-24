Post Malone’s French rosé brand, Maison No. 9, has just revealed its second capsule collection of merchandise, this time including a crewneck sweater, a hoodie, glasses, pins, and a even dog toy.

Maison No.9 shared a look at the different pieces in this capsule collection to its Instagram with the same warm burgundy and brown backdrop that most of its items are colored in.

Some of the standout pieces in this capsule collection include the black crewneck with “No. 9” on the rib along with other lettering and a rose. The hoodie, which has similar graphics on a cobalt backdrop, is another piece that fits into the aesthetics that Malone often utilizes for his company.

These pieces range in pricing, with the stemless glasses retailing for $20, the pins for $12, crewnecks at $60, hoodies for $65, short sleeve tees for $40, the dog toy for $20, and socks for $17. Maison No. 9’s first capsule collection dropped back in April and included similar items but had tee shirts in deep brown and champagne colorways. The previous capsule collection also didn’t include as many accessories as this one does.

When talking about what inspired him to start this company, Post Malone told Zane Lowe he wanted to create a product that could help people relax.

“I wanted to make something that after a long, anxious day, and you’re working your ass off and nothing seems to be going right, you can sit at home and relax, have a couple of glasses,” he said.

Post Malone’s Maison No. 9 Rose is available to purchase here, and the second capsule collection is available to purchase here. Check out all of the pieces from the collection below.