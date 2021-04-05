Nordstrom Space announced on Monday that it has entered into a partnership with Dover Street Market Paris to put a spotlight on emerging designers.

Starting from April 5, all seven brands from DSMP’s Brand Development branch will be available to purchase in various Nordstrom stores and its online store. Comprised of up-and-coming designers and various independent labels, the Brand Development branch comprises of Vaquera, Rassvet, Weinsanto, ERL, Liberal Youth Minstry, HFD, and Youths in Balaclava.

Each respective brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collections will be available to purchase at Nordstrom stores, with prices ranging from $30 to $1,645. There’s an abundance of products that range from men and womenswear, to more gender-neutral clothing and accessories. The partnership marks the first time Dover Street Market Paris has collaborated with a different retailer for a dedicated shop-in-shop.

“We started SPACE five years ago as a platform to support emerging designers, provide continued newness, and inspire a sense of discovery for the Nordstrom customer,” said Olivia Kim, Vice President of Creative Projects and Home at Nordstrom. “We have a long-standing relationship with the Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market team, and when we heard that they had created a division to support emerging designers, we knew we had to approach them about this concept as it aligns so closely with our mission.”

Check out images from the each brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection below.

Image via Nordstrom

