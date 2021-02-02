More Than A Vote, the non-profit organization started by LeBron James, is celebrating Black History Month with the launch of the "More Than A Month" crewneck on its site.

The sweater, which goes for $50, is more than a piece of clothing, it's a meaningful contribution to the New Georgia Project Action Fund, an organization actively fighting the latest voter suppression efforts in Georgia. When you buy the "More Than A Month" crewneck, all proceeds will go towards the New Georgia Project Action Fund.

Back in November, Georgia played a pivotal role in helping elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States by flipping the state for a Democrat for the first time in 28 years. Two months later, Georgia voters made Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the first Black and Jewish senator, respectively, in the state's history. The monumental moment helped give Democrats control of the Senate, and the opportunity to make some significant changes in this country.

None of this would've been possible if it weren't for Stacey Abrams and her organization Fair Fight Action, which greatly contributed to the election-altering boost in voter turnout among people of color in Georgia. It was announced Monday that Abrams has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for inspiring change by getting people in droves to make sure their voice was heard, either at the polls, or through an absentee ballot.

If you want to pre-order a "More Than A Month" crewneck, head here.