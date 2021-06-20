Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are back for round 2.

Today, the industry powerhouses are unveiling Prada’s spring/summer 2022 menswear collection as part of Milan Fashion Week. The digital showcase marks the designers’ second co-designed range for the Italian fashion house, following their well-received fall/winter 2021 show.

Their debut collaborative collection, titled “Possible Feelings II: Transmute,” was critically praised for its successful fusion of Prada and Simons’ respective codes. We saw elongated jacquard knits, oversized bomber jackets, skin-tight bodysuits, and boxy suiting—most of which were presented in bold, “ugly chic” prints and silhouettes that combined 1970s Italian style with futuristic, technical elements.

“Miuccia Prada was very interested in this way of using language, which was very much the grounding of my brand, and really wanted to crash it together with the first collection ...” Simons told L’Uomo Vogue on the eve of the Prada fall/winter 2021 show. “Working with Miuccia made me realize that you can be even more open—to the point where you can get an idea a few hours before the show and if it’s possible to realize it, it’ll be executed. I thought my brand was extreme in this way of operating, but I found a very good match with Prada.”

You can stream the Prada spring/summer 2022 menswear show above.