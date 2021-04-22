In a campaign dubbed “Operation Earth Day,” Montreal streetwear brand Kuwalla Tee is shutting down operations today in a bid to get its team and customers to take action for the planet.

Both its website and warehouse will be offline for the day and the entire Kuwalla Team is gearing up to clean up Montreal’s streets for the next six hours. They’re hoping it will encourage others to do the same for their city’s streets or dive into some of the other events and initiatives happening around the world.

“In honour of Earth Day and to promote reduced consumption and sustainability we have decided to shut down our website for the entire duration of Earth Day and to use this opportunity to clean up our neighbourhood,” says Yaniv Abecassis, Kuwalla Tee’s owner. “Actions speak louder than words and we hope other industries and businesses can join us in this initiative!”

It comes on the back of a number of steps the brand has taken to go green. To date, all of their packaging is made with recyclable and biodegradable materials and they’ve partnered with 1% For The Planet, an organization empowering brands to donate 1 percent of all sales to environmental causes. As their website currently says, “as a clothing brand, we are well aware of the damage our industry does to the planet and we want to do our part in reversing it.”

Created by brothers Yaniv, Oren, and Dan Abecassis back 2012, Kuwalla Tee’s now sold in more than 400 retailers across North America and does everything it can to encourage responsible shopping. That moves beyond the points above to ensuring everything’s designed in Montreal to fair labour policies.