When Kim Kardashian West’s collaboration with Fendi went live on Tuesday morning, the entire line sold out in one minute, raking in $1 million in profits, TMZ reports

Sources told the outlet that early numbers suggest this will be the biggest launch day since Kim created SKIMS back in 2019. The items in the Fendi collab, which are all now almost entirely sold out, were priced anywhere between $100 and $4,200. The collection included Kim’s $4,000 dark brown leather dress she was seen rocking at the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s 2021 Innovator Award, where she received an award for SKIMS.

TMZ also reported that over 300,000 people signed up to be on the waitlist ahead of the collab’s launch.

Kim originally announced the Fendi collab at the end of October. She said that the collab came to be after she met Fendi’s artistic director Kim Jones, who praised SKIMS and said that his co-workers and employees loved the brand. She replied by sending Jones some SKIMS products, which inspired the artistic director to travel to Calabasas and discuss working together.

“I always loved shapewear,” Kim said in an interview with WSJ Magazine, in which she discussed how SKIMS came to be. “I would find that I couldn’t find shapewear that would be my skin tone. I really wanted to launch my own shapewear that took all of the designs that I was cutting up myself, that I was dying myself.”

Apparently SKIMS is even popular with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information,” Kim told WSJ Magazine. “I think he enjoys the process.” She also added later on that she has no ill will towards Ye in general. “Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”