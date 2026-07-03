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A person walks past a Chanel store in a shopping mall. The store has a sleek, modern design with illuminated signage.
Style

Chanel Is the Hottest Brand Right Now, Per Latest Lyst Index Report: What to Know

Saint Laurent, Dior, Miu Miu, and Gucci round out the top five for the first quarter of 2026.

Trace William Cowen81 days ago
Bianca Lawson Leads an All-Star NYFW Party Celebrating the Return of the Iconic FENDI Spy Bag
Style

Bianca Lawson Leads an All-Star NYFW Party Celebrating the Return of the Iconic FENDI Spy Bag

Lawson joined celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece in celebrating the iconic purse's return.

Bernadette Giacomazzo312 days ago
kim jones pictured
Style

Kim Jones Exiting Fendi Position After Four Years

In a statement, LVMH praised the designer for work that was "wholly guided by passion and creativity."

Trace William Cowen646 days ago
Karl Lagerfeld Hip Hop Timeline
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How Hip-Hop Influenced Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld, the designer who inspired this year's Met Gala theme, has had a long relationship with hip-hop. Here's some of his most memorable moments.

Lei Takanashi1174 days ago
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ASAP Rocky is Creative Directing His Son's Outfits. Here Are The Best Ones.

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Lei Takanashi1180 days ago
Karim Benzema announced as FENDI sneaker ambassador (style)
Style

Karim Benzema Tapped as Fendi's New Sneaker Ambassador

The Real Madrid striker shows off the Italian fashion house's "Faster" trainer, a low-top design that fuses Fendi's luxury with technical elements.

Joshua Espinoza1415 days ago
Fendi x Versace "Fendace" campaign
Style

Fendi and Versace Drop Much-Anticipated Fendace Collection

Donatella Versace and Fendi's Kim Jones have combined key codes from their respective fashion houses, resulting in “Versace by Fendi” and "Fendi by Versace."

Joshua Espinoza1528 days ago
A book dedicated to Fendi history is pictured
Style

Kim Jones’ ‘The Fendi Set’ Book Is ‘Love Letter’ to Influential Bloomsbury Group

The new hardcover book features a preface written by Oscar winner Tilda Swinton, as well as photos of Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, among others.

Trace William Cowen1584 days ago
Kim Kardashian is seen in New York City
Style

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS and Fendi Collab Reportedly Pulled in $1 Million in Just 1 Minute

After Kim Kardashian's collaboration with Fendi went live the entire line was sold out in just one minute in which generated a reported $1 million.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1713 days ago
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Kim and Kanye avoid photographers.
Style

Kim Kardashian Announces SKIMS and Fendi Collab, Talks Kanye’s Involvement With Brand

With SKIMS, Kim Kardashian has established a leading name in the shapewear (and beyond) space by keeping inclusivity at the forefront of the work.

Trace William Cowen1728 days ago
Palace Winter 2021
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace, Awake x Vans, Ugg x Telfar, and More

From Palace's Winter 2021 collection to the latest Ugg x Telfar collaboration, here is a detailed look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1739 days ago
joe
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From the Joe Freshgoods x 7-Eleven collection to the latest Supreme x Timberland collab, here is a detailed look at this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1894 days ago
Fendi x Julliard
Style

Fendi Enlists Juilliard Jazz Students for Anima Mundi Series

The Italian fashion house released a special performance by six jazz program students who came together for the first time since the lockdowns.

Joshua Espinoza2013 days ago

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