It looks like Kim Kardashian is upping her jewelry game.

She recently shared a picture of herself sporting a brand new “opal birthstone” grill set.

The celebrity took to Instagram to show off the new ice which she appeared to have gotten from Gabby Elan Jewelry in Calabasas. The luxury jeweler reposted Kim’s grill on their Instagram. They are also responsible for other notable grills purchased by celebrities like ASAP Ferg and Dua Lipa.

When it comes to opal grills, however, Smino is ahead of the game. The rapper posted a picture of his opal mouthpiece back in December, and it looks strikingly similar to Kim’s.

When people began talking like Kim started the trend, Smi endearingly responded back with “Cap.”