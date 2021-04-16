Kanye West’s logo for his Yeezy collaboration with Gap is official.

Legal documents show the logo ’Ye has locked in is essentially what he shared last year, when announcing Yeezy’s 10-year partnership with Gap. The rights for the new design were filed on April 9.

The Yeezy logo is a spin on Gap’s classic square navy blue logo. Rather than having the word “GAP” in white block letters, the logo says “YZY.”

The trademark docs—highlighted by TMZ—also identify the kinds of items that Kanye is expected to produce through Yeezy Gap, including handbags, backpacks, luggage, footwear, headwear, jackets, umbrellas, and more. He has also retained the rights to use the logo for retail and online services. The collaboration is expected to hit stores later this year.

It was recently reported that Yeezy’s deal with Gap is reportedly valued at up to $970 million. If that’s the case, West’s business ventures have made him a billionaire, with a total estimated value of $5.1 billion to $6.6 billion.

’Ye has reportedly been hard at work on the partnership. “I spoke to Yeezy last night and he’s very, very focused on this incredible opportunity,” Gap’s chief executive officer Sonia Syngal said earlier this month.