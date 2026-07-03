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Damien “ELove” Matthias wearing a black hat and white shirt stands in front of a "Hip Hop at 50" backdrop.
Music

Damien ‘ELove’ Matthias, the Man Depicted in Public Enemy’s Iconic Crosshairs Logo, Dies

The group paid tribute to E Love in a Facebook post, honoring the Def Jam-era figure who helped shape early hip-hop history.

Mark Elibert180 days ago
Sign for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store featuring a man sitting on a chair next to a barrel, with a blue sky background.
Pop Culture

Cracker Barrel Abandons Logo Redesign Following Rebrand Backlash

The restaurant chain's market value dropped by nearly $100 million after introducing a redesigned logo last week.

Alex Ocho325 days ago
supreme and sick of it all shirts
Style

Supreme Sued by Hardcore Band Sick of It All Over Mobb Deep Collab Shirts

While the lawsuit focuses on a Supreme collaboration from this June, the dispute over the logo dates back several years.

Trace William Cowen1005 days ago
Toblerone is changing, guys
Life

Toblerone Can't Legally Call Itself Swiss-Made or Use Famous Mountain Logo Anymore

The mountain range-mimicking chocolate bar can no longer claim its “Swiss-made” status or continue using Switzerland's famous Matterhorn on its packaging.

Starr Savoy1229 days ago
An Off-White Bulls logo is pictured
Style

New Logo Revealed for Upcoming Off-White and Chicago Bulls Collaboration

The full limited edition collection is slated to be released early next month. But first, a new Bulls logo featured across the four pieces has been unveiled.

Trace William Cowen1283 days ago
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Ye is pictured in a denim fit
Style

Kanye West’s Company Files Trademark Applications for Potential New Logo Featuring Concentric Circles (UPDATE)

Could a new logo soon be added to Kanye West's roster of recognizable designs? Speculation has been kickstarted thanks to recent trademark filings.

Trace William Cowen1452 days ago
Mcdonald's new logo in Russia
Life

Russia's Rebranded McDonald's Shares New Logo Following Company's Exit Amid Ukraine Invasion

Just weeks after McDonald's announced it would exit Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, the new logo for the re-branding has been unveiled.

Brad Callas1499 days ago
Complex logo reimagined by NIGO®
Style

NIGO® Celebrates Complex’s 20th Birthday With Remixed Logo and Exclusive Merch

To mark Complex's 20th birthday this month, NIGO® has remixed our logo to connect the past with the present. Exclusive merch is also coming soon.

Trace William Cowen1521 days ago
off-white virgil
Style

Off-White Sued for Allegedly Biting Walker Wear's 'WW' Trademark

Walker Wear, a New York-based streetwear brand of 30 years, is reportedly taking on Off-White in a new lawsuit claiming copyright infringement.

Brenton Blanchet1790 days ago
Cleveland
Sports

Cleveland's Baseball Team Announces New Name After Retiring 'Indians'

Over half a year after announcing plans to drop “Indians” from its name, Cleveland’s baseball team has finally unveiled its new name and logo.

Joe Price1821 days ago
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acfc
Style

Los Angeles’ Angel City Football Club Unveils Crest, Colors, and Merch

The main component of the crest, the angel, is designed to signify Angel City's mission of being a "positive light" in the soccer world and beyond.

Trace William Cowen1843 days ago
ASAP Rocky
Style

Watch ASAP Rocky Look Back at Some of His Best and Worst Fashion Moments

The rapper and fashion icon sat down with 'GQ' to discuss his personal style evolution and review some of his most memorable looks from 2012 to 2019.

Joshua Espinoza1886 days ago
ye coat
Style

Kanye's Yeezy and Walmart Are in a Dispute Over Similar Brand Logos

The retail chain reportedly filed a notice of opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in response to the logo, which it claims is similar.

Brenton Blanchet1908 days ago
kanye-gap-logo
Style

Kanye's Yeezy Gap Logo Is Official

The logo design for Kanye's Yeezy Gap partnership is official, with trademark papers filed this month for the collaboration set for 2021 release.

tara mahadevan1919 days ago
kith
Style

Kith Launches HBO Capsule as Part of Ongoing Partnership With Network

In the future, Kith will pay homage to a number of HBO classics, including 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Sopranos.' The first capsule focuses on network logos.

Trace William Cowen1937 days ago
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