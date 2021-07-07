Kanye West is going through some big life changes, but that didn’t stop him from making his way to a Balenciaga show in Paris this week.

Yeezy, who hasn’t been spotted much in public this year amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, showed up in the front row at the Balenciaga Fall 2021 Couture show in Paris on Wednesday. But if you didn’t know it was him, nobody would blame you—the multimedia mogul and rapper sported a full face covering at the event, with a ski mask-style look that made it impossible to see his face. The mask appeared to feature small holes for his eyes and nose, although photos and videos from the event made it difficult to see such details.

Kanye paired the look with what appears to be a new colorway of his YZY Gap jacket, which retails for $200, and his Yeezy Foam Runners. He was spotted hanging out with the likes of James Harden, Lil Baby, Lewis Hamilton, and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Following ’Ye’s split from Kim Kardashian, he’s reportedly been spotted with model Irina Shayk, whom he is rumored to be dating. “Kanye always had a thing for Irina, so she came to mind early on in his divorce from Kim. He decided to shoot his shot, and it worked,” an insider told Page Six last month.

Check out photos and videos of Kanye’s unique look at the show above.