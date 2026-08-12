Russell Westbrook Retires From NBA After 18 Seasons

The former MVP announced his retirement Wednesday, bringing an end to an 18-season career that saw him become one of the most explosive and statistically prolific point guards in league history. Westbrook revealed his decision through a video narrated by Michael B. Jordan .

Russell Westbrook is walking away from the NBA after nearly two decades of rewriting the record books.

The announcement comes after Westbrook spent what would become his final season with the Sacramento Kings. Despite Sacramento finishing tied with the Utah Jazz for the worst record in the Western Conference at 22-60, the 37-year-old remained productive.

Westbrook appeared in 64 games, starting 58, and averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He led the Kings in both assists and steals before a toe injury kept him out of the final 11 games of the season.

This story will be updated.