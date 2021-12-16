Another day, another highly sought-after watch being worn by Jay-Z.

This time, as first reported by GQ, Jay went with Patek Philippe’s Tiffany-blue Nautilus 5711. Jay rocked the piece at a recent Q&A event for The Harder They Fall, the Netflix western which counts the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee among its producers.

Worth noting here is that a source close to Jay, at least according to the report, has confirmed that he was not the buyer at a recent auction that saw the inaugural Tiffany-emblazoned model going for over $6.5 million. As explained in a CNBC report earlier this week, the auction-sold watch marked the first of 170 limited edition 5711s. The standard Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711, notably, was discontinued back in January.

As for the backstory on the exact one Jay is pictured wearing above, that hasn’t been disclosed. However, fans will note that Tiffany & Co. earlier this year enlisted both Beyoncé and Jay-Z for their “About Love” campaign. The couple also partnered with the brand for a special scholarship program focused on HBCUs.

Reached for comment on Thursday by Complex, celebrity jeweler and Saucey Farms & Extracts co-founder Alex Todd confirmed that the Tiffany-blue Patek Philippe Nautilus retails for $52,000, with a market value likely exceeding $2 million. Thus far, per Todd, the only resale has indeed been the aforementioned auction, which resulted in the highly headline-able $6.5 million figure including buyers premium (with proceeds going to charity).

Regardless of how Jay secured his own Tiffany-blue Nautilus 5711, the rare piece is far from the only covetable wrist accessory in his collection.