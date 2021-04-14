Jay-Z has unveiled the first ad campaign for his cannabis line Monogram—just in time for 4/20.

Shot by famed creative Hype Williams, the campaign is a play on the iconic work of Slim Aarons, the late mid-century photographer who is best known for capturing the leisure lifestyles of the upper crust. The photos were shot at the legendary Frank Sinatra House in Palm Springs, where Williams put his own spin on Aaron’s most recognizable photos, like “Keep Your Cool,” “Desert House Party,” “Poolside Glamour,” and “Leisure and Fashion.”

“The perception around cannabis has shifted a lot since the 20th century,” Williams said in a press release. “If you were to ask me and my peers how we’d define the good life today, weed would definitely be a part of it. Whether we’re smoking to inspire creativity or to celebrate an achievement, cannabis has a rightful place in modern day culture. HOV has a vision for the industry that he’s bringing to life through MONOGRAM. His focus for this campaign was to showcase how beautifully cannabis fits into the good life today, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

The campaign, styled by Highsnobiety fashion director Corey T. Stokes, stars rapper Currensy, influencer/designer Aleali May, model Slick Woods, culinary expert Ghetto Gastro, and Grammy-nominated Chika.

“On the heels of legalization, seeing creative like this become a natural part of the fabric of New York City only reinforces that cannabis has a right to exist within our customs, arts and social institutions,” Jay said. “New York’s decision to legalize is a victory for the entire industry, and I’m excited to have MONOGRAM play a role in bringing that message to life in my own backyard.”

Other installments of the campaign will be released later this year. You can check out some of the photos below, and learn more about Monogram here.