Nordstrom is offering a one-stop shop for all things Fear of God.

The retail giant has tapped the Los Angeles imprint for the 13th installment of its New Concepts series, offering exclusive pop-up events at 12 physical locations and online. The event will give customers the opportunity to browse and shop designs from not only the Fear of God mainline, but also an exclusive Essentials capsule, it’s newly introduced Essentials kids line, as well as collaborative products with brands like Grey Ant and New Era.

The mainline offerings will include everything from suiting, outerwear, accessories, and footwear while the Essentials capsule will deliver pullover hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, jackets, and more. Items will range between $20 to $3,000.

“Being a service-first brand, it feels natural to partner with Nordstrom,” said FOG founder Jerry Lorenzo. “Our intentions are aligned in that we both strive to provide the best exploration, solutions and products for our customers at every stage of their lives.”

The custom in-store shops will reflect FOG’s minimalist aesthetic: textured walls and fixtures that resemble limestone and concrete, neutral color palettes, and chrome displays that contrast nicely with the offerings.

“One of the first people I called when I started working for Nordstrom was Jerry, I think what he’s built is incredible and he’s been a huge supporter of ours,” said Sam Lobban, SVP of Designer and New Concepts at Nordstrom. “When we were ideating on Concept 013: Fear of God, it was important for us to highlight the diverse assortment the brand offers and bring them all together for our customers to shop in one place. Outside of Fear of God’s experiential pop-up in Downtown LA back in 2019, this is the first time all elements of the brand have been brought together in one place in North America and we are excited to partner and share the brand’s distinct interpretation of American luxury.”

Concept 013: Fear of God is available now through early August at Nordstrom’s online store. The physical pop-up shops are located at Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC, Nordstrom Downtown Seattle, Nordstrom NorthPark Center, Nordstrom Pacific Centre, Nordstrom South Coast Plaza, Nordstrom Aventura Mall, Nordstrom Century City, Nordstrom Fashion Vally, Nordstrom Michigan Avenue, Nordstrom Phipps Plaza, Nordstrom Tyson’s Corner, and Nordstrom Vallery Fair.