Drake and Nike’s NOCTA line has mostly been known for its all-black aesthetic so far, but with the new “Cardinal Stock” capsule collection that’s all changing.

The new collection, which is due to drop on May 20, 2021, features familiar silhouettes in brand-new colorways. With white, grey, and blue t-shirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, the pieces all feature subtle NOCTA branding and minimal but stylish accents. While it’s still far from being a collection one might call “colorful,” it’s definitely a welcome change from the brand’s previous drops.

The “Cardinal Stock” comes not long after Drake revealed that he had partnered with Rolls-Royce and Chrome Hearts to release CLB x Chrome Hearts merch. Featuring a number of hoodies with the iconic brand’s distinctive typeface, the partnership also resulted in the release of accessories that range from a plushie to a day planner. It was also recently revealed that the Toronto rapper would receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. With nine No. 1 albums, 33 top 10 songs, and six No. 1 songs on the Hot 100 from Dec. 5, 2009 to Sept. 28, 2019, it’s easy to see why he’s getting the honor.

The “Cardinal Stock” offerings will be available at Nike stores and various stockists on May 20. Check out product images and more from the lookbook below.