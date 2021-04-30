If you thought the paint job Virgil gave Air Drake was wild, wait until you see exactly what the Boy and Chrome Hearts did to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Drake has partnered with Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark and their Chrome Hearts luxury brand to outfit a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Keeping with the brand’s gothic aesthetic, the black-on-black Cullinan has a customized black, quilted leather interior that bears the symbols that have become synonymous with Chrome Hearts. Now we’re getting a more in-depth look from GQ.

They also replaced some of Rolls-Royce’s trademark pieces with Chrome Hearts-inspired takes on the concept. Instead of a Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet ornament, Chrome Hearts added three gothic crosses. Also, the stock—but luxury quality—rims have been replaced with rims that have the Chrome Hearts’ logo and the phrase “Fuck You” engraved on them.

This collaboration was a year in the making and is part of Drake’s unprecedented Certified Lover Boy rollout. Laurie Lynn Stark explained to GQ that the process of customizing this car was extremely difficult because Drake wanted to ensure that it was still a functioning, street-legal vehicle.

“The technical side is extremely complicated,” she said. “You have to be up to standards and all that was difficult to pull off.”

Along with the world’s first (and only) Chrome Hearts Rolls-Royce, Drake and the brand came together to pair the car with exclusive CLB x Chrome Hearts merchandise. There are also CLB accessories like a Teddy bear, day planner, a sterling silver jade face roller, and a gold keyring.

All the pieces of this collection confirm its status as a work of art. Drake is limiting the supply of the accessories and clothing, which will only be available at Chrome Hearts’ Miami boutique. Also, the Boy is letting the Miami Institute of Contemporary Art display the one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce until May 15.

“He wanted things to be heirlooms and have them be coveted,” she says. “He was very specific about having things that have longevity. Like, in 10 years, if someone says, ‘Oh, remember they did that Drake project? What were those few pieces that were made? How do you have one?’” Stark said. “There’s only a limited amount which makes it prestigious to own.”

Read GQ’s full piece here.