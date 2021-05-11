Drake will win a huge accolade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for Artist of the Decade.

Presented by NBC and dick clark productions, the award is based on the activity of the artist on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts, social media data, and touring revenue from Dec. 5, 2009 through Sept. 28, 2019. In that time, Drake has landed nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, and 33 top 10 songs, and six No. 1 songs on the Hot 100, the most of any artist in that decade. He also has the most No. 1 and top 10 songs on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

While his latest offering, March’s Scary Hours 2 is outside the scope of the award’s tally, the 3-song pack saw a historic debut with each song simultaneously taking the top three spots on the Hot 100. “What’s Next” opened at No. 1, “Wants and Needs” with Lil Baby sat at No. 2, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross at No. 3.

Drake has recently kept busy with other endeavors, including his new candle line. This past Mother’s Day weekend saw the OVO head giving away free candles in Canada if residents ordered from his favorite local restaurants through Uber Eats.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.