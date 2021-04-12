Desiree Lindstrom, DMX’s fiancée, has gotten a tattoo to honor the late rapper after his death this past Friday.

An Instagram photo showing the ink, which you can see below, was posted on Sunday.

“I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. Your light was unmatchable,” said New York-based tattoo artist (of Black Ink fame) Krystal Kills in the caption.

She added a message for Lindstrom. “I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered,” she wrote. “I’m glad I got to witness it. The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family.”

DMX had popped the question to Lindstrom in August 2019, during the third birthday party of their son Exodus.

He died on April 9 after a drug overdose, about a week after he was left in a “vegetative state” due to the loss of brain activity.

As you can see below, the Mark on Lindstrom’s forearm shows the words “Dog Love” with a giant ‘X’ logo beneath it. TMZ writes that she got those specific words because “one, it’s something X himself used to say,” and two, because “Desiree considers a dog’s love to be unconditional.”

See it below: