UPDATED 4/8, 11:45 p.m. ET: DMX’s manager Steven Rifkind took to social media on Thursday night to debunk rumors that the rapper has passed away. Rifkind posted the video in response to people on social media mourning the rapper after unverified claims of his death started spreading.

“Everybody please stop with posting… with these rumors,” Rifkind said in the video. “DMX is still alive, yes he is on life support. Please, it’s not helping anybody by having seen these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night. You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow.”

See original story below.

DMX has been in the hospital since last week following a heart attack, and sources close to the situation say the rapper has yet to regain brain function.

TMZ reports that DMX’s family is grappling with a hard decision regarding whether to take the 50-year-old legend off life support. He underwent a series of tests on Wednesday, which showed no improvement in brain activity since he was first rushed to the hospital on Friday, April 2. X is still in a coma, and sources have said the test results were “not good.”

The artist’s friend and manager Steve Rifkind is scheduled to fly to New York on Friday. Rifkind previously told TMZ that Wednesday’s tests would be key to the decision that the family is expected to make.

Not long after he was admitted to hospital, sources said DMX was in a “vegetative state” after his brain was deprived of oxygen for an hour. He has battled substance abuse throughout his career—which stretches back to the early ’90s—and checked into a rehab facility less than a year after he was released from prison in early 2019.

Since it was reported that DMX suffered a heart attack suspected to have been brought on by a drug overdose, there has been an outpouring of support in the hip-hop community. Rappers shared their prayers for the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem”-creator, while others such as Master P criticized the lack of support X received after his prison release in 2019. “DMX is an icon, and I just hate that we have to wait till something happens to one of these guys, or to one of us, before everybody really starts saying how much they care, and they love you,” Master P explained, adding that he thinks rappers should have a union.