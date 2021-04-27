If you’ve suddenly had the urge to buy a pair of Crocs during the pandemic, you’re not alone.

The company reported record first-quarter sales, with its shares soaring more than 16% Tuesday, per CNBC. CEO Andrew Rees said the global demand for the Colorado company’s unique brand of footwear is “stronger than ever,” with shoppers seeking a little extra comfort while staying at home.

The clog brand’s collabs with Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Priyanka Chopra—and maybe even Questlove rocking some golden ones at the Oscars this past weekend— have certainly helped the brand reach new heights.

Currently, the company’s famous shoes are on track to help increase overall revenue by 50 percent in 2021. Sales soared 64 percent to $460 million in the quarter. Profits reached an impressive $98.4 million, significantly more than $11.1 million a year ago, according to the company.

Just last month, the Biebs dropped his second Crocs collab, the lavender Classic Clog 2 for a retail of $69.99 alongside some Drew House goodies. Posty, too, just recently linked with the company to gift 10,000 pairs to hospital workers.

“Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” Bieber said of the look last month. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It’s been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.”