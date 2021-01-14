Post Malone is helping make sure that frontline hospital workers across the country have comfortable footwear while they spend long hours on the job during the ongoing pandemic.

Image via Brynn Marr Hospital & Musicians On Call

On Wednesday, it was announced that the nonprofit Musicians on Call (MOC) linked up with Posty and the Crocs brand to distribute a free pair of the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II to staff at MOC partner hospitals nationwide.

Image via Brynn Marr Hospital & Musicians On Call

"The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music," MOC president and CEO Pete Griffin said in a statement. "We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation. Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day."

Image via Brynn Marr Hospital & Musicians On Call

All told, an estimated 10,000 pairs of the sold-out collab shoe have been distributed to frontline caregivers, housekeeping workers, and more as part of the latest benefit campaign aspect of the Posty x Crocs collaborative relationship.

For more on Musicians on Call's efforts during the pandemic, including how to donate, click here.