Now that June is finally here, it’s time to get some fits together for all of the upcoming barbecues and other summer functions. Thankfully, there’s a great amount of drops this week that will cater to anyone’s taste. For those looking for some luxurious pieces, Louis Vuitton has just released a collaboration with the NBA filled with monogrammed cut and sew apparel and luxurious leather goods inspired by basketball. Palace is releasing a collaboration with automobile manufacturer Mercedes-AMG perfect for anyone that’s trying to go for motorsport-inspired looks. More casual style options this week include new Converse Chuck 70s from PLAY Comme des Garçons, as well as collabs like KidSuper x Puma. There’s also charitable product being offered by Let’s Do Better, which will donate all proceeds from its latest “Learn To Swim” capsule to teach Black youth how to swim at Bed-Stuy’s YMCA.

Check out details on these releases, and others from Flaneur Homme, Nahmias, Nike ACG, and more, below.